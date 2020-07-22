2011 Chevrolet Aveo

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Safety Child security rear door locks

Additional Features oil life monitor 6-speaker premium sound system Driver seat manual height adjuster lumbar support and armrest Rear seat heater ducts driver and passenger side window defog Rear window defogger -inc: timer Smokers pkg includes ashtray & lighter Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners and shoulder height adjusters Door handles, chrome Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar Steering wheel, tilt Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Air bag, Passenger Sensing System ENGINE, ECOTEC, 1.6 1ITRE, 108 HP, 4-CYL., DOHC, MFI Bumpers, coloured keyed Fog lights, front Glass, windshield top band tint Mirrors, power adjustable, manual folding, heated, colour keyed Windshield wipers and washers, front, intermittent, variable Cluster, deluxe I/P -inc: analog instrumentation and tachometer Cruise control -inc: electronic with resume, acceleration and coast functions Fuel door opener, manual remote release Mats, carpeted front and rear color keyed Mirrors, inside rearview, tilt Mirrors, visor mounted, driver and passenger Power outlet, 12 volt on centre console Power, windows Seats, height adjustable headrests Seats, seatback pockets Trim, silver painted accent -inc: charcoal interior Exhaust system, heavy duty stainless steel Steering, power assisted, rack and pinion Suspension, front McPherson strut and rear torsion beam Audio system, 4-speakers Air bag, driver and front passenger seat mounted side airbag Air bag, driver and passenger frontal dual stage Seatbelts, child safety seat LATCH system Antenna, back glass Seats, rear 60/40 split folding -inc: outboard height adjustable headrests Trunk release, push button remote release AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.