2011 Chevrolet Aveo

96,076 KM

Details

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5609343
  • Stock #: 1652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1652
  • Mileage 96,076 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
COMMAND STARTER
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $6990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Digital clock
Child security rear door locks
oil life monitor
6-speaker premium sound system
Driver seat manual height adjuster lumbar support and armrest
Rear seat heater ducts driver and passenger side window defog
Rear window defogger -inc: timer
Smokers pkg includes ashtray & lighter
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners and shoulder height adjusters
Door handles, chrome
Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left
Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Steering wheel, tilt
Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
ENGINE, ECOTEC, 1.6 1ITRE, 108 HP, 4-CYL., DOHC, MFI
Bumpers, coloured keyed
Fog lights, front
Glass, windshield top band tint
Mirrors, power adjustable, manual folding, heated, colour keyed
Windshield wipers and washers, front, intermittent, variable
Cluster, deluxe I/P -inc: analog instrumentation and tachometer
Cruise control -inc: electronic with resume, acceleration and coast functions
Fuel door opener, manual remote release
Mats, carpeted front and rear color keyed
Mirrors, inside rearview, tilt
Mirrors, visor mounted, driver and passenger
Power outlet, 12 volt on centre console
Power, windows
Seats, height adjustable headrests
Seats, seatback pockets
Trim, silver painted accent -inc: charcoal interior
Exhaust system, heavy duty stainless steel
Steering, power assisted, rack and pinion
Suspension, front McPherson strut and rear torsion beam
Audio system, 4-speakers
Air bag, driver and front passenger seat mounted side airbag
Air bag, driver and passenger frontal dual stage
Seatbelts, child safety seat LATCH system
Antenna, back glass
Seats, rear 60/40 split folding -inc: outboard height adjustable headrests
Trunk release, push button remote release
AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

