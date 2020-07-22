2011 Chevrolet Aveo

Child security rear door locks
6-speaker premium sound system
Driver seat manual height adjuster lumbar support and armrest
Rear seat heater ducts driver and passenger side window defog
Rear window defogger -inc: timer
Smokers pkg includes ashtray & lighter
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners and shoulder height adjusters
Assist grips -inc: front passenger, rear right & left
Electronic warning system -inc: driver seat belt, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
ENGINE, ECOTEC, 1.6 1ITRE, 108 HP, 4-CYL., DOHC, MFI
Glass, windshield top band tint
Mirrors, power adjustable, manual folding, heated, colour keyed
Windshield wipers and washers, front, intermittent, variable
Cluster, deluxe I/P -inc: analog instrumentation and tachometer
Cruise control -inc: electronic with resume, acceleration and coast functions
Fuel door opener, manual remote release
Mats, carpeted front and rear color keyed
Mirrors, inside rearview, tilt
Mirrors, visor mounted, driver and passenger
Power outlet, 12 volt on centre console
Seats, height adjustable headrests
Trim, silver painted accent -inc: charcoal interior
Exhaust system, heavy duty stainless steel
Steering, power assisted, rack and pinion
Suspension, front McPherson strut and rear torsion beam
Air bag, driver and front passenger seat mounted side airbag
Air bag, driver and passenger frontal dual stage
Seatbelts, child safety seat LATCH system
Seats, rear 60/40 split folding -inc: outboard height adjustable headrests
Trunk release, push button remote release
AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE CD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.