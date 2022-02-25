2011 Chevrolet Aveo

$6,997 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 1 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8437965

8437965 Stock #: 25281a

25281a VIN: 3G1TB5DG2BL149438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,109 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.