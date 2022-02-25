Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

94,109 KM

Details Description Features

$6,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LS* Automatic/Air Conditioning/AM-FM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LS* Automatic/Air Conditioning/AM-FM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 8437965
  2. 8437965
  3. 8437965
  4. 8437965
  5. 8437965
  6. 8437965
  7. 8437965
  8. 8437965
  9. 8437965
  10. 8437965
  11. 8437965
  12. 8437965
  13. 8437965
  14. 8437965
  15. 8437965
  16. 8437965
  17. 8437965
  18. 8437965
  19. 8437965
  20. 8437965
Contact Seller

$6,997

+ taxes & licensing

94,109KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8437965
  • Stock #: 25281a
  • VIN: 3G1TB5DG2BL149438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,109 KM

Vehicle Description

* AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM-FM, MANUAL WINDOWS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** SIMPLE but EFFICIENT, FUNCTIONAL and COMFORTABLE - Come and see the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo LS. Nicely equipped with such as AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM-FM RADIO, 5 SEATER and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 39,322 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 23,621 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 985 KM
$28,887 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory