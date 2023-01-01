Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

125,000 KM

Details Description

$17,600

+ tax & licensing
$17,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

RS - Sunroof, Rmt Start, Local One Owner, Boston Acoustics!

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

RS - Sunroof, Rmt Start, Local One Owner, Boston Acoustics!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$17,600

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587227
  • Stock #: SCV7911
  • VIN: 2G1FB1ED7B9178933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOCAL MANITOBA ONE-OWNER TRADE! *** RS PACKAGE, SUNROOF & FACTORY REMOTE START!! *** BOSTON ACOUSTICS STEREO & 20 INCH WHEELS!!! *** Winner of the 2010 World Car Design of the year award- sleek and powerful drawing attention everywhere it goes. If you were still on the fence... it also won JD Powers #1 Mid-sized sporty car, beating out both the Challenger and the Mustang! Wicked 312 horsepower RWD rocket......Dual Exhaust......Sport Suspension......Tinted Windows......Fog Lights......Power SUNROOF......PADDLE SHIFTERS......Power Adjustable Seats......Power Convenience Package (Mirrors, Locks, Windows)......SiriusXM Satellite Radio Connectivity......OnStar Connectivity......Factory REMOTE START......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Leather Wrapped Shifter Knob......Local Trade In......Single Owner......Traction Control System......and 20 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels!

This gorgeous Camaro RS comes with two sets of keys & fobs, and custom fit mats. ONLY 125k KM! Now priced to sell at just $17,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sale Pending, please contact us to confirm most up-to-date status.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

