2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Only 141,000 Kms with no major accidents. Great Features including  Power sunroof,  A/C, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, Very nice condition throughout. Very good on fuel so its inexpensive to own & operate. Safety Certified and  servicing have just been completed,  As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Attractively  Priced at only $9450. plus taxes. Call 204 488 3793 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how weve always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA P{hone 204 488 3793  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5S97B7270528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICE BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 141,000 Km's with no major accidents. Great Features including  Power sunroof,  A/C, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, Very nice condition throughout. Very good on fuel so its inexpensive to own & operate. Safety Certified and  servicing have just been completed,  As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Attractively  Priced at only $9450. plus taxes. Call 204 488 3793 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA P{hone 204 488 3793  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

2011 Chevrolet Cruze