2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICE BLUE METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 141,000 Km's with no major accidents. Great Features including Power sunroof, A/C, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, Very nice condition throughout. Very good on fuel so its inexpensive to own & operate. Safety Certified and servicing have just been completed, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Attractively Priced at only $9450. plus taxes. Call 204 488 3793 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 37 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA P{hone 204 488 3793 Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
