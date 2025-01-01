$8,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo+ w/1SB
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11166.0
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Gently used, Low Mileage 2011 Chevy Cruze LT, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre Turbo, Remote Start, Blue Tooth, Power windows locks mirrors are just some of the features Light Blue Exterior with a charcoal cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied,. There are No major accidents and clean title. Very Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
Vehicle Features
204-488-3793