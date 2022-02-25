2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
$7,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

202,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414226
  • Stock #: 221091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Sedan, 4dr Sdn LS w/1SA, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas Inline 4-cylinder 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.8L 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

