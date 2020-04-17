Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882656
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEC0B6478278
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2011 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ALL WHEEL DRIVE AWD 5 passenger with 130,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, cloth seating, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB/AUX/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $7999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, etc.) opportunity to upgrade up to 3 years!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Comfort
  • Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
  • Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
  • Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
  • Air conditioning, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

