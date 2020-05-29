Menu
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  134,818KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5043912
  Stock #: 397716
  VIN: 2CNALBEC5B6438948
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Convenience
  Cruise Control
  Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Powertrain
  Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  3.23 axle ratio
  Brake/transmission interlock
  2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  Defogger, rear window
  Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
  Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
  Mirrors, black, power adjustable, manual folding
  Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
  Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

