2011 Chevrolet Equinox

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- 3.23 axle ratio
- Brake/transmission interlock
- 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
- Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
- Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
- Mirrors, black, power adjustable, manual folding
- Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
- Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
