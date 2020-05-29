2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience Cruise Control

Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

3.23 axle ratio

Brake/transmission interlock

2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper

Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion

Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters

Mirrors, black, power adjustable, manual folding

Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display

Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar

