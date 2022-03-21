Menu
140,430 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Location

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

140,430KM
Used
  • VIN: 2GNALBEC1B1323305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 2948
  • Mileage 140,430 KM

Vehicle Description



MCWilliam Auto Service



At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST



If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB






DEALER PERMIT #4611

