Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Only 105,000 km’s on this 2011 Malibu Platinum Edition, Sunroof, Remote Start,  Silver metallic black suede and leather interior, Air conditioned, Cruise control, Power Seat, Power windows and  locks Very Economical 2.4 litre engine. Good car history, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Only $10,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff .  Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

105,285 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Platinum

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1711830122
  2. 1711830122
  3. 1711830122
  4. 1711830122
  5. 1711830122
  6. 1711830122
  7. 1711830122
  8. 1711830122
  9. 1711830119
  10. 1711830122
  11. 1711830120
  12. 1711830121
  13. 1711830119
  14. 1711830117
  15. 1711830116
  16. 1711830118
  17. 1711830117
  18. 1711830121
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5EU4BF214843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10841.0
  • Mileage 105,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 105,000 km’s on this 2011 Malibu Platinum Edition, Sunroof, Remote Start,  Silver metallic black suede and leather interior, Air conditioned, Cruise control, Power Seat, Power windows and  locks Very Economical 2.4 litre engine. Good car history, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Only $10,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff .  Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2005 Pontiac G6 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Pontiac G6 36,000 KM $8,450 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G5 4dr Sdn for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Pontiac G5 4dr Sdn 85,724 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 2500 LARAMIE POWER WAGON for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 RAM 2500 LARAMIE POWER WAGON 158,000 KM $32,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu