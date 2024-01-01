$10,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT Platinum
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10841.0
- Mileage 105,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 105,000 km’s on this 2011 Malibu Platinum Edition, Sunroof, Remote Start, Silver metallic black suede and leather interior, Air conditioned, Cruise control, Power Seat, Power windows and locks Very Economical 2.4 litre engine. Good car history, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Only $10,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
