Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

173,291 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8534252
  2. 8534252
  3. 8534252
  4. 8534252
  5. 8534252
  6. 8534252
  7. 8534252
  8. 8534252
  9. 8534252
  10. 8534252
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8534252
  • Stock #: 21616A
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU9BF272463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21616A
  • Mileage 173,291 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 173,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Caliber SXT
 233,007 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Prius Base
 164,985 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory