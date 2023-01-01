Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low Low Kms...133,000 Kms on this super clean Silverado. 5.3 Litre 4x4 extended cab LT,   Well Maintained, Weather Tech mats, tonneau cover, step bars, Alloy wheels,  Power seat, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, Remote start, and A/C, This vehicle drives great,   Safety Certified and  servicing have just been completed,  As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.   Priced Right at $17,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.<br /><br />Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 38 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how weve always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1701183647
  2. 1701183647
  3. 1701183647
  4. 1701183647
  5. 1701183647
  6. 1701183647
  7. 1701183647
  8. 1701183647
  9. 1701183647
  10. 1701183647
  11. 1701183647
  12. 1701183647
  13. 1701183647
  14. 1701183647
  15. 1701183647
  16. 1701183647
  17. 1701183647
  18. 1701183647
  19. 1701183647
  20. 1701183647
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRKSE3XBZ134898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10782.0
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low Km's...133,000 Km's on this super clean Silverado. 5.3 Litre 4x4 extended cab LT,   Well Maintained, Weather Tech mats, tonneau cover, step bars, Alloy wheels,  Power seat, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, Remote start, and A/C, This vehicle drives great,   Safety Certified and  servicing have just been completed,  As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.   Priced Right at $17,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 38 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 177,790 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT 149,689 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac Torrent Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Pontiac Torrent Sport 147,000 KM $7,450 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500