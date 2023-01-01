$17,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10782.0
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Low Km's...133,000 Km's on this super clean Silverado. 5.3 Litre 4x4 extended cab LT, Well Maintained, Weather Tech mats, tonneau cover, step bars, Alloy wheels, Power seat, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, Remote start, and A/C, This vehicle drives great, Safety Certified and servicing have just been completed, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Priced Right at $17,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 38 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
