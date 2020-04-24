Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LIFTED and Accessorized!! 6.5 Box & LOW K!!

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LIFTED and Accessorized!! 6.5 Box & LOW K!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4906464
  • Stock #: GT4035
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA2BZ302010
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** HEAD TURNER! OFF-ROAD MACHINE!! *** EXTREMELY LOW K!! *** FULLY BUILT PROJECT!!! *** Locally owned CUSTOM CHEV 4X4... This truck gets all the looks! LIFTED to sit high above the rest......One of a kind GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Billeted Fender Flares......Aftermarket Double-Din TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia w/ NAVIGATION Package and BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......TINTED WINDOWS......Smoked AVS Hood Protector......TONNEAU Cover......Box Liner......Front TOW HOOKS......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Mirrors, Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Fold Down Center Console for 6 Passenger Seating......AUX Multimedia Connection......Extended Cab Seating......OnStar Equipped......Vortec V8 Engine......Mechanical Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW-HAUL Mode......and optional 18-Inch Metal Mulisha Wheels wrapped in Radar Renegade RT Tires!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Great value on this Off-Road Ready Rig! Comes with Two Keys & Fobs and All Weather Heavy Duty Mats. ONLY 121,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $18,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Radio data system
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Tire type: all season
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front struts
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Axle ratio: 3.42
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Anti-theft system: audio security system
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Front brake diameter: 13.0
  • Vanity mirrors: passenger
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Assist handle: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake width: 1.18
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Center console: front console with armrest
  • Body side moldings: body-color
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
  • Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
  • Mirror color: black
  • 4WD selector: manual hi-lo
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Door handle color: black
  • Rear seat folding
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Pickup bed light
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Pickup bed type: fleetside
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.6
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Wheels: chrome steel
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

