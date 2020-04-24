2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cruise Control

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Radio data system

speed sensitive volume control

Radio: AM/FM

Front Brake Type: Disc

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Rear seat type: bench

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel: tilt

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Front headrests: adjustable

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Tire type: all season

Side mirrors: heated

Spare wheel type: steel

Front struts

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Gauge: oil pressure

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Floor material: carpet

Axle ratio: 3.42

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Anti-theft system: audio security system

Rear spring type: leaf

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front headrests: 2

Power outlet(s): 12V

Front air conditioning zones: single

Front brake diameter: 13.0

Vanity mirrors: passenger

Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Rear headrests: 2

Assist handle: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake width: 1.18

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Center console: front console with armrest

Body side moldings: body-color

Total speakers: 6

Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl

Spare tire size: full-size non-matching

Mirror color: black

4WD selector: manual hi-lo

4WD type: part time

Door handle color: black

Rear seat folding

Grille color: chrome surround

Pickup bed light

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms

Front bumper color: chrome

Rear bumper color: chrome

Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Pickup bed type: fleetside

Rear brake diameter: 11.6

Assist handle: rear

Wheels: chrome steel

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

