2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

*** HEAD TURNER! OFF-ROAD MACHINE!! *** EXTREMELY LOW K!! *** FULLY BUILT PROJECT!!! *** Locally owned CUSTOM CHEV 4X4... This truck gets all the looks! LIFTED to sit high above the rest......One of a kind GRAPHICS PACKAGE......Billeted Fender Flares......Aftermarket Double-Din TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia w/ NAVIGATION Package and BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......TINTED WINDOWS......Smoked AVS Hood Protector......TONNEAU Cover......Box Liner......Front TOW HOOKS......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Mirrors, Locks)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Fold Down Center Console for 6 Passenger Seating......AUX Multimedia Connection......Extended Cab Seating......OnStar Equipped......Vortec V8 Engine......Mechanical Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4 / 4WD......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW-HAUL Mode......and optional 18-Inch Metal Mulisha Wheels wrapped in Radar Renegade RT Tires!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Great value on this Off-Road Ready Rig! Comes with Two Keys & Fobs and All Weather Heavy Duty Mats. ONLY 121,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $18,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
