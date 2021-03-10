Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

310,112 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ EXTENDED CAB, LEATHER, 4X4, 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ EXTENDED CAB, LEATHER, 4X4, 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

310,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6742376
  • Stock #: 2978
  • VIN: 1GCRKTE30BZ432978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2978
  • Mileage 310,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ INCLUDES 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY



BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MEMORY SEAT, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 4WD, FOG LIGHTS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, 5 PASSENGER, HARD TOP, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, TOW PACKAGE, AM/FM/CD, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, USB INPUT, DUAL - AC, POWER MIRRORS, USB YES, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, VINYL SEATS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS


___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

