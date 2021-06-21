Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

293,604 KM

Details Description

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ LEATHER, MOONROOF, 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ LEATHER, MOONROOF, 4WD

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 7467759
  2. 7467759
  3. 7467759
  4. 7467759
  5. 7467759
  6. 7467759
  7. 7467759
  8. 7467759
  9. 7467759
  10. 7467759
  11. 7467759
  12. 7467759
  13. 7467759
  14. 7467759
  15. 7467759
  16. 7467759
  17. 7467759
  18. 7467759
Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

293,604KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7467759
  • Stock #: 2886
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE3XBG312886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2886
  • Mileage 293,604 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ CREW CAB SHORT BED

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MEMORY SEAT, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REMOTE, ONSTAR, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, POWER MOONROOF, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 4WD, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, FOG LIGHTS YES, RUNNING BOARDS, AIR BAG, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR CONDITIONING, PEDALS - ADJUSTABLE, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, CLAD WHEELS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2016 Chevrolet Trave...
 97,200 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 93,388 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 61,677 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory