2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,624 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5 LS Cheyenne Edition

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5 LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

136,624KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7823559
  Stock #: 330649
  VIN: 1GCRKREA6BZ330649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 330649
  • Mileage 136,624 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Low km
  • 4x4
  • Cheyenne Edition
  • Running Boards
  • 6-Passenger
  • Bed Liner

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

