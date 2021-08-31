2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 6 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

330649 VIN: 1GCRKREA6BZ330649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 136,624 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

