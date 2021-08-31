Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

164,000 KM

$17,950







LT Remote Start! New Tires! New Balljoints!



LT Remote Start! New Tires! New Balljoints!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



164,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8001693
  Stock #: 10416.0
  VIN: 1gcrkseaxbz178513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10416.0
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LT 5.3L Fully Loaded! Remote start! New Tires! & LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used Half Ton Pickup! this 2011 SILVERADO LT 4X4 is Fully loaded Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 164,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced 17,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

