2011 Chevrolet Suburban

LT w/1SC

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

LT w/1SC

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,691KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4867737
  • Stock #: 251312
  • VIN: 1GNSKJE31BR323684
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Come see this 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT w/1SC before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L SFI V8 FLEX-FUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply), Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet-arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer, Windows, power -inc: driver express-down, lockout, Wheels, 17" x 7.5" aluminum, 5-spoke -inc: smooth surface & rectangular pockets, Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/OD, Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, (4) blunt cut wires in instrument panel harness to accommodate aftermarket trailer brake controller.* See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: If you need the towing capacity of a full-size pickup truck coupled with the capability to seat nine people or fill an expansive dry and secure cargo area, the 2011 Chevy Suburban (and similar GMC Yukon XL) is arguably your best choice.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • SUMMIT WHITE
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L SFI V8 FLEX-FUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (STD)

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Send A Message