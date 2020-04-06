670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
+ taxes & licensing
Come see this 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LT w/1SC before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L SFI V8 FLEX-FUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply), Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet-arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer, Windows, power -inc: driver express-down, lockout, Wheels, 17" x 7.5" aluminum, 5-spoke -inc: smooth surface & rectangular pockets, Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/OD, Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, (4) blunt cut wires in instrument panel harness to accommodate aftermarket trailer brake controller.* See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: If you need the towing capacity of a full-size pickup truck coupled with the capability to seat nine people or fill an expansive dry and secure cargo area, the 2011 Chevy Suburban (and similar GMC Yukon XL) is arguably your best choice.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by St James Volkswagen located at 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1 to make this car yours today!
