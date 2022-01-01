Menu
2011 Chevrolet Traverse

101,500 KM

Details

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD NEW BRAKES NICE TIRES 7 SEATS

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD NEW BRAKES NICE TIRES 7 SEATS

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

101,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8128522
  Stock #: 10448.0
  VIN: 1GNKVGED5BJ334625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 101,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM SUPER CLEAN AWD! ! & All the things you look for in a gentley used Sport Utility! this 2011 4X4 is Fully loaded Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 101,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced $13,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

dp9491

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

