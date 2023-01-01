Menu
Happy Holidays! Welcome to Ride Times Festive Finance Frenzy Event! Were thrilled to invite you to this extraordinary event, where we celebrate not just cars, but incredible value and unbeatable deals tailored just for you this holiday season. Got a Style? Weve Got Your Match! Always stocked with 80-120 top-notch, hand-selected, vehicles, mainly under $30,000, were confident youll find your dream ride for any adventure or daily commute. Year-End Price Slash Just for You! Yes, you read that right! Were cutting prices for our Festive Finance Frenzy Event. Its our way of making your holiday season even brighter. Exclusive Financial Flexibility: Weve negotiated with our lenders for an incredible offer No Payments For 90 Days OAC as well as the lowest rates available just for you. . Get your dream car now and start payments next year! Financing? A Breeze with Us! With over 15 lending partners, were here to make financing smooth and stress-free, regardless of your credit situation. Our Cars? Top-Notch Quality! Every car is Manitoba Safety Inspection certified and comes with a CarFax report. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program saves you up to $200 annually. Need Help? Were Just a Text Away! Got questions or ready to start shopping? Text us 24/7 at 204-400-1965. Prefer to browse online? Check out our RideFast store atfast.ridetime.cafor an awesome online shopping experience. And for a quick chat, hit us up athttps://m.me/ridetime. Or, swing by our lot for a warm, in-person welcome. Dont Miss Out! Our Festive Finance Frenzy Event is the perfect time to get behind the wheel of your next car. Incredible offers, flexible financing, and a fun, friendly team await you at Ride Time. Join the Frenzy, Find Your Dream Car, and Let the Good Times Roll! Happy Holidays, The Ride Time Team DLR 4080

2011 Chrysler 300

144,989 KM

Details Description

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

2011 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

144,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CA5CG8BH518974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Tungsten Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23518
  • Mileage 144,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2011 Chrysler 300