2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

198,527 KM

Details Description Features

$8,597

+ tax & licensing
$8,597

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Inc Gift Up To $3,000

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Inc Gift Up To $3,000

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$8,597

+ taxes & licensing

198,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6099468
  Stock #: F3KXYT
  VIN: 2D4RN4DG8BR644882

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3KXYT
  Mileage 198,527 KM

Vehicle Description

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL "SPECIAL" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED.
VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL "SPECIAL" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

