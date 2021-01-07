Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,696 KM

$CALL

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
SXT

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

111,696KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6497994
  • Stock #: 2398
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR752116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,696 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Overhead Console
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Rear Window Defroster
Tinted glass windows
TOURING SUSPENSION
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Black/Bright Grille
Body-colour fascias
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear dome lamp
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Tire carrier winch
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Tip Start
Liftgate flood lamp
outside temp display
Black door handles
160-amp alternator
Dual Glove Boxes
Air filter
active head restraints
Belt mouldings
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
Headlamp time-delay off
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

