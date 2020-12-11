2011 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Front/rear floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Wheel Covers Keyless Start Knee Air Bag 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD) Mango Tango Pearl BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT 16" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD) 22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans P225/70R16 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD)

