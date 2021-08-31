Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

R/T

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

61,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7600063
  VIN: 3D4PH6FG2BT519140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 61,000 KM. FULLY LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE BACKUP CAMERA/LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/REMOTE STARTER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF & MUCH MORE. CLEAN CARFAX. LOCAL VEHICLE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $159.51 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

