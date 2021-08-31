2011 Dodge Journey

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7600063

7600063 VIN: 3D4PH6FG2BT519140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Requires Subscription

