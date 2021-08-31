Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

104,648 KM

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T* AWD/Remote Starter/SXM/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T* AWD/Remote Starter/SXM/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

104,648KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7714930
  Stock #: 25042a
  VIN: 3D4PH6FG3BT569884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25042a
  • Mileage 104,648 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 Savings ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * AWD, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Hurry in as this will not be around very long - Come and see this SPACIOUS & VERSATILE yet ''BUDGET FRIENDLY'' 2011 Dodge Journey R/T! Well equipped with AWD, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS, air conditioning, automatic transmission, AM/FM Radio, power windows and door locks & more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

