$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2011 Dodge Journey
2011 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
108,596KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445572
- Stock #: 22K4J32A
- VIN: 3D4PG5FG2BT509690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 108,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 3.6L V6 VVT, 19 x 7 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Body Colour Sill, Brake assist, Bright Side Roof Rails, Bumpers: body-colour, Cargo Compartment Cover, Compass, Crew Badge, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumber Adjust, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E7), Quick Order Package 28L Crew (DISC), Radio data system, Radio: 8.4 Touch Screen (DISC), Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers.
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2011 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to appreciate the Journeys stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Privacy Glass
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9