2011 Ford Crown Victoria

47,000 KM

Details

$10,290

+ tax & licensing
$10,290

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

4dr Sdn LX - **Low Kms**

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

4dr Sdn LX - **Low Kms**

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$10,290

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8006580
  • Stock #: 5143
  • VIN: 2FABP7EV8BX173339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 47,000 Km, 8Cyl, Auto, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Block Heater
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

