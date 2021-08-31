2011 Ford Crown Victoria

$10,290 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8006580

8006580 Stock #: 5143

5143 VIN: 2FABP7EV8BX173339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.