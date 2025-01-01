Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come see your new work van! Low mileage, 2011 Ford Econoline. Incredibly spacious, equipped with a reliable and powerful 4.6L V8. Fully equipped with over $5000 of shelving and storage in the rear! WeatherGuard ‘Pack Rat’ pull out shelves, metal partition with access door, vinyl lined flooring throughout, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, all weather tires. </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Dont miss out on this fantastic condition work truck. Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $13,950 plus taxes. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>1461 Waverley Street.  (204)-488-3793. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Apply for financing on our website. </span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto> DP#9491 <br /></span></p><p> </p>

2011 Ford Econoline

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
12384930

2011 Ford Econoline

Commercial

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1744136617
  2. 1744136617
  3. 1744136617
  4. 1744136617
  5. 1744136617
  6. 1744136617
  7. 1744136617
  8. 1744136617
  9. 1744136617
  10. 1744136617
  11. 1744136617
  12. 1744136617
  13. 1744136617
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW9BDA87585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 10905.0
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see your new work van! Low mileage, 2011 Ford Econoline. Incredibly spacious, equipped with a reliable and powerful 4.6L V8. Fully equipped with over $5000 of shelving and storage in the rear! WeatherGuard ‘Pack Rat’ pull out shelves, metal partition with access door, vinyl lined flooring throughout, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, all weather tires. 

Don't miss out on this fantastic condition work truck. Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $13,950 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street.  (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. 

 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale

 

 

 DP#9491

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2014 Honda Fit LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Honda Fit LX 147,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 102,445 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 188,059 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline