$13,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline
2011 Ford Econoline
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 10905.0
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see your new work van! Low mileage, 2011 Ford Econoline. Incredibly spacious, equipped with a reliable and powerful 4.6L V8. Fully equipped with over $5000 of shelving and storage in the rear! WeatherGuard ‘Pack Rat’ pull out shelves, metal partition with access door, vinyl lined flooring throughout, cruise control, power windows and mirrors, all weather tires.
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition work truck. Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $13,950 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website.
Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Vehicle Features
