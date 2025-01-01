2011 Ford Edge

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****EXTRA CLEAN FORD EDGE LIMITED IS HERE! V6, AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLACK ON BLACK, TINTED GLASS, ABS, AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WARRANTY AND SAFETY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $11,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / USB, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 390, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Dash trim: simulated wood, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting: color-adjustable, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V / 4 total, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear spoiler, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Compass, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD type: on demand, Battery saver, Limited slip differential: center, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat power adjustments, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: chrome clad, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2011 Ford Edge

169,381 KM

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge

Limited

12383178

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,381KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC2BBA24274

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A24274
  • Mileage 169,381 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar

Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Upholstery: Leather

Keypad Entry
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 12
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Touch-sensitive controls
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
4WD type: on demand
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Premium brand: Sony
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Body side moldings: chrome
Dash trim: simulated wood
Wheels: chrome clad
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Rear seat power adjustments
Watts: 390
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Rear seat folding: flat / split
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Power outlet(s): 12V / 4 total
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / wiper activated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

