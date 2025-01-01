$11,991+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
Limited
2011 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A24274
- Mileage 169,381 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****EXTRA CLEAN FORD EDGE LIMITED IS HERE! V6, AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, CLIMATE CONTROL, BLACK ON BLACK, TINTED GLASS, ABS, AC, AM FM CD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WARRANTY AND SAFETY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $11,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / USB, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Premium brand: Sony, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 390, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Dash trim: simulated wood, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting: color-adjustable, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V / 4 total, Power steering, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: chrome, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear spoiler, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Compass, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, 4WD type: on demand, Battery saver, Limited slip differential: center, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Parking sensors: rear, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Passenger seat power adjustments: 6, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat power adjustments, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: chrome clad, Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008