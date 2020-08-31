Menu
2011 Ford Edge

170,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5826382
  • Stock #: 2168
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC4BBB30418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,300 KM

Vehicle Description

+BACK-UP CAMERA! +BLUETOOTH! +PANORAMA ROOF! AND MORE! -
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Reverse Sensing System
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Illuminated Entry
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Acoustic windshield glass
Chrome Grille
Roof Antenna
Pwr steering
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Body Colour Door Handles
Reverse Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Black rocker mouldings
(8) cup holders
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
Chrome beltline moulding
Supplemental park lamps
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
17" mini spare tire
Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Acoustic front side glass
Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders
Brushed aluminum sill plate
Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
High gloss black centre stack finish
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
3.39 Axle Ratio
Easy Fuel capless fuel system
One touch integrated start (OTIS)
Bright round dual exhaust tips
Independent front/rear suspension -inc: front/rear stabilizer bars
(12) Sony speakers
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, puddle lamps, memory

