2011 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Reverse Sensing System Dual note horn Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Cargo area lamp (2) coat hooks Overhead console w/sunglass holder Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps Comfort Illuminated Entry Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Window Defroster Acoustic windshield glass Trim Chrome Grille Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna Power Options Pwr steering Security SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles Reverse Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front seatback map pockets Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Black rocker mouldings (8) cup holders 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes Body colour spoiler Rear 2-speed wiper Rear cargo management system located under floor Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Solar tinted front windows Chrome beltline moulding Supplemental park lamps (3) grab handles 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat EasyFold remote rear seat release Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable Battery saver w/accessory delay Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net Front seat side impact air bags 17" mini spare tire Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation Acoustic front side glass Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders Brushed aluminum sill plate Wood appearance instrument panel appliques High gloss black centre stack finish 1st & 2nd row dome lamps 3.39 Axle Ratio Easy Fuel capless fuel system One touch integrated start (OTIS) Bright round dual exhaust tips Independent front/rear suspension -inc: front/rear stabilizer bars (12) Sony speakers Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, puddle lamps, memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.