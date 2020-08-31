2011 Ford Edge

+BACK-UP CAMERA! +BLUETOOTH! +PANORAMA ROOF! AND MORE! -
MCWilliam Auto Service
THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Reverse Sensing System
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cargo area lamp
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Illuminated Entry
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Acoustic windshield glass
Chrome Grille
Roof Antenna
Pwr steering
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Body Colour Door Handles
Reverse Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Black rocker mouldings
(8) cup holders
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
Chrome beltline moulding
Supplemental park lamps
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable