2011 Ford Edge

$9,991 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 3 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 7783158

7783158 Stock #: P1183

P1183 VIN: 2FMDK4JC6BBB16294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1183

Mileage 200,361 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Rear Spoiler Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Convenience Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear Split 3 2 Retained Accessory Power Keypad Entry 6 Front stabilizer bar Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Roll Stability Control door pockets Sunglasses holder speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Liftgate window: fixed Mirror color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Dash trim: alloy Grille color: chrome Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Antenna type: mast Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Hill holder control Power outlet(s): 12V Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Rear brake width: 1.1 Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Wheels: painted aluminum Auxiliary audio input: jack Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Door handle color: chrome Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Side mirror type: spotter mirror Upholstery: premium cloth 4WD type: on demand Front wipers: speed sensitive Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Front brake width: 1.1 Axle ratio: 3.16 variable intermittent Rear wiper: dual speed Window defogger: rear Rear seat power adjustments Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc reclining wiper activated with washer low oil level auto on cargo tie-down anchors and hooks 4 total

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.