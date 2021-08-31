2011 Ford Edge

WOW TOP OF THE LINE FORD EDGE HAS ARRIVED! INTERIOR FEATURES RARE 2 TONE LEATHER SEATS WITH HEAT, TWO TONE DASHBOARD AND DOOR CARDS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, AM FM CD, TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, TINTED GLASS, REMOTE STARTER, 2O INCH CHROME WHEELS, V6 ENGINE, AUTO TRANSMISSION, AWD SYSTEM, EXTRA CLEAN VEHICLE INSIDE AND OUT, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, CLEAN TITLE!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Rearview monitor
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Leather
Cupholders: Front
HD Radio
Rear
Split
3
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
Keypad Entry
side mirrors
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
door pockets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
Hill holder control
Power outlet(s): 12V
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 12
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake width: 1.1
Touch-sensitive controls
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear seat folding: flat
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
4WD type: on demand
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
Premium brand: Sony
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Front brake width: 1.1
Body side moldings: chrome
Axle ratio: 3.16
Dash trim: simulated wood
variable intermittent
Rear wiper: dual speed
Wheels: chrome clad
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Rear seat power adjustments
Watts: 390
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
reclining
wiper activated
with washer
low oil level
auto on
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
4 total
