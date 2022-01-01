2011 Ford Edge

$14,975 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 1 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BAE2

Mileage 139,108 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Reverse Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Reverse Sensing System Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Dual note horn Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Front seat side impact air bags LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning rear window defogger CHROME DOOR HANDLES Universal Garage Door Opener Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo area lamp Front air conditioning (2) coat hooks Front seatback map pockets Ambient Lighting Overhead console w/sunglass holder (8) cup holders Rear cargo management system located under floor (3) grab handles 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat EasyFold remote rear seat release Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable Battery saver w/accessory delay SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS) Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders Brushed aluminum sill plate Wood appearance instrument panel appliques High gloss black centre stack finish 1st & 2nd row dome lamps Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Pwr steering 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes 3.39 Axle Ratio Easy Fuel capless fuel system One touch integrated start (OTIS) Bright round dual exhaust tips Independent front/rear suspension -inc: front/rear stabilizer bars Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Body Colour Door Handles Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Black rocker mouldings Body colour spoiler Rear 2-speed wiper Solar tinted front windows Chrome beltline moulding Supplemental park lamps 17" mini spare tire Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation Acoustic windshield glass Acoustic front side glass Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, puddle lamps, memory Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Convenience Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna (12) Sony speakers Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes BeltMinder w/audio mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror MyKey -inc: top speed limiter Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

