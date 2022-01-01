Menu
2011 Ford Edge

139,108 KM

$14,975

+ tax & licensing
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR

2011 Ford Edge

Limited PANO ROOF | NAV | HTD LTHR

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 8095048
  2. 8095048
  3. 8095048
$14,975

+ taxes & licensing

139,108KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8095048
  • Stock #: F4BAE2
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC2BBA94065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BAE2
  • Mileage 139,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Reverse Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Reverse Sensing System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Front seat side impact air bags
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo area lamp
Front air conditioning
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
(8) cup holders
Rear cargo management system located under floor
(3) grab handles
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Rear armrest w/flip-out cupholders
Brushed aluminum sill plate
Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
High gloss black centre stack finish
1st & 2nd row dome lamps
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Pwr steering
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
3.39 Axle Ratio
Easy Fuel capless fuel system
One touch integrated start (OTIS)
Bright round dual exhaust tips
Independent front/rear suspension -inc: front/rear stabilizer bars
Spoiler
tinted windows
Body Colour Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Black rocker mouldings
Body colour spoiler
Rear 2-speed wiper
Solar tinted front windows
Chrome beltline moulding
Supplemental park lamps
17" mini spare tire
Body colour upper/MIC black lower fascias
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Acoustic windshield glass
Acoustic front side glass
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, puddle lamps, memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Roof Antenna
(12) Sony speakers
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

