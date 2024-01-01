Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><a name=_Hlk154224429></a>2011 Ford Escape XLT All wheel drive, Really nice condition, Aqua Blue Exterior, Charcoal gray interior, Bluetooth, Microsoft Sync, , Power seats, Newer Cooper tires on Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors,  spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA DP# 9491</p>

2011 Ford Escape

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1724970757
  2. 1724970749
  3. 1724970756
  4. 1724970757
  5. 1724970747
  6. 1724970750
  7. 1724970757
  8. 1724970752
  9. 1724970757
  10. 1724970756
  11. 1724970757
  12. 1724970753
  13. 1724970756
  14. 1724970754
  15. 1724970756
  16. 1724970756
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DG7BKB49022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10872.0
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape XLT All wheel drive, Really nice condition, Aqua Blue Exterior, Charcoal gray interior, Bluetooth, Microsoft Sync, , Power seats, Newer Cooper tires on Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors,  spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA DP# 9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2006 Acura TL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Acura TL 213,486 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Toyota Camry LE 209,420 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Volvo S60 T5 105,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape