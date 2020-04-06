Menu
2011 Ford Escape

XLT

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,609KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4846041
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D70BKC20265
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2011 FORD ESCAPE, AUTO, FWD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER OPTIONS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALLOYS, NICE SHAE INSIDE AND OUT, CLEAN TITLE, FRESH SAFETY, CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE AVAILABLE, READY TO GO!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $5,999******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 10.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.51, Battery saver, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Roof rack color: black, Roof rails, Roof rails color: black, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Keypad Entry
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Exterior entry lights
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Liftgate window: manual flip-up
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Total speakers: 4
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Roof rack color: black
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Side mirror type: spotter mirror
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • Mirror color: black
  • Door handle color: black
  • Axle ratio: 3.51
  • Roof rails color: black
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Programmable safety key
  • Front brake diameter: 11.9
  • Rear brake diameter: 10.0
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

