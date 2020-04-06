2011 Ford Escape

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Compass Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Keypad Entry

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Front stabilizer bar

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

Exterior entry lights

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Steering wheel: tilt

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Center console: front console with storage

Overhead console: front

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Liftgate window: manual flip-up

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Impact sensor: post-collision safety system

Spare wheel type: steel

Grille color: chrome

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Wheels: aluminum

Total speakers: 4

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Power outlet(s): 12V

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Front air conditioning zones: single

Roof rack color: black

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Side mirror type: spotter mirror

Upholstery: premium cloth

Mirror color: black

Door handle color: black

Axle ratio: 3.51

Roof rails color: black

Capless fuel filler system

Programmable safety key

Front brake diameter: 11.9

Rear brake diameter: 10.0

Rear brake type: drum

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

