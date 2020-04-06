1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
+ taxes & licensing
2011 FORD ESCAPE, AUTO, FWD, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER OPTIONS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALLOYS, NICE SHAE INSIDE AND OUT, CLEAN TITLE, FRESH SAFETY, CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE AVAILABLE, READY TO GO!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $5,999******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 10.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.51, Battery saver, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Roof rack color: black, Roof rails, Roof rails color: black, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
