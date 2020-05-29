2011 Ford Escape

- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lamps
- Body-colour front/rear fascias
- Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- glove box
- Ambient Lighting
- Rear cargo area light
- White-faced instrument gauges
- Dual-zone automatic temp control
- Cargo area storage bin
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Pwr moonroof w/shade
- Solar-tinted front door glass
- Trim
- Safety
- Automatic Headlamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
- Front side-impact airbags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
- Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
- Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
- 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Security
- SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
- Power Options
- Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
- Additional Features
- Battery Saver
- Front passenger assist handle
- accessory delay
- Side intrusion door beams
- Chrome inner door handles
- Rear floor heat ducts
- Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
- Brake/shift interlock
- Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
- Wheel nut wrench & jack
- Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
- Interior lights off delay
- Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
- Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
- Centrestack w/disassociated display
- 3.51 final drive ratio
- Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles
- Chrome register bezels
- Chrome liftgate garnish
- Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
- Driver/front passenger map pockets
- 3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
- Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
- Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
- License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
- Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
- A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
- Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
- Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
- Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
- 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
- Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp
- Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin, map lights
- Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover, cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage, wet trunk bin
- High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels
