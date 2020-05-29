2011 Ford Escape

Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Universal Garage Door Opener Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lamps

Body-colour front/rear fascias

Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars Comfort Illuminated Entry

glove box

Ambient Lighting

Rear cargo area light

White-faced instrument gauges

Dual-zone automatic temp control

Cargo area storage bin

Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass Windows Rear Window Defroster

Pwr moonroof w/shade

Solar-tinted front door glass Trim Chrome Grille Safety Automatic Headlamps

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)

Front side-impact airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations

Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags

Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire

3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Power Options Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door

Additional Features Battery Saver

Front passenger assist handle

accessory delay

Side intrusion door beams

Chrome inner door handles

Rear floor heat ducts

Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes

Brake/shift interlock

Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription

Wheel nut wrench & jack

Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer

Interior lights off delay

Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting

Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer

Centrestack w/disassociated display

3.51 final drive ratio

Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles

Chrome register bezels

Chrome liftgate garnish

Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert

Driver/front passenger map pockets

3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE

Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors

Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding

License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*

Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area

A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror

Intelligent 4-wheel drive system

Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate

Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp

Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin, map lights

Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover, cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage, wet trunk bin

High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels

