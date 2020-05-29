Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 5132906
  2. 5132906
  3. 5132906
  4. 5132906
  5. 5132906
  6. 5132906
  7. 5132906
  8. 5132906
  9. 5132906
  10. 5132906
  11. 5132906
  12. 5132906
  13. 5132906
  14. 5132906
  15. 5132906
  16. 5132906
  17. 5132906
  18. 5132906
  19. 5132906
  20. 5132906
  21. 5132906
Contact Seller

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5132906
  • Stock #: 1989
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG8BKB41283
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

IN STOCK!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lamps
  • Body-colour front/rear fascias
  • Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • glove box
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Rear cargo area light
  • White-faced instrument gauges
  • Dual-zone automatic temp control
  • Cargo area storage bin
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Pwr moonroof w/shade
  • Solar-tinted front door glass
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Safety
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
  • Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
  • 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Security
  • SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Power Options
  • Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Front passenger assist handle
  • accessory delay
  • Side intrusion door beams
  • Chrome inner door handles
  • Rear floor heat ducts
  • Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Brake/shift interlock
  • Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
  • Wheel nut wrench & jack
  • Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
  • Interior lights off delay
  • Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
  • Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
  • Centrestack w/disassociated display
  • 3.51 final drive ratio
  • Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles
  • Chrome register bezels
  • Chrome liftgate garnish
  • Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
  • Driver/front passenger map pockets
  • 3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
  • Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
  • License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
  • Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
  • A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
  • Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
  • Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
  • Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
  • 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp
  • Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin, map lights
  • Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover, cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage, wet trunk bin
  • High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2011 Ford Edge Limited
 157,038 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Explorer
 140,300 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Armada P...
 146,000 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory