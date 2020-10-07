2011 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column Universal Garage Door Opener Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars Comfort Illuminated Entry glove box Ambient Lighting Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Dual-zone automatic temp control Cargo area storage bin Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass Windows Rear Window Defroster Pwr moonroof w/shade Solar-tinted front door glass Trim Chrome Grille Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Power Options Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door

Additional Features Battery Saver Front passenger assist handle accessory delay Side intrusion door beams Chrome inner door handles Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Brake/shift interlock Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Centrestack w/disassociated display 3.51 final drive ratio Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles Chrome register bezels Chrome liftgate garnish Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert Driver/front passenger map pockets 3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code* Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror Intelligent 4-wheel drive system Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin, map lights Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover, cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage, wet trunk bin High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels

