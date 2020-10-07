Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

200,463 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,463KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5906700
  • Stock #: 2179
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG0BKB41228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2179
  • Mileage 200,463 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
Universal Garage Door Opener
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Ambient Lighting
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Cargo area storage bin
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr moonroof w/shade
Solar-tinted front door glass
Chrome Grille
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
4-wheel independent suspension
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
Battery Saver
Front passenger assist handle
accessory delay
Side intrusion door beams
Chrome inner door handles
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Brake/shift interlock
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Centrestack w/disassociated display
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles
Chrome register bezels
Chrome liftgate garnish
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Driver/front passenger map pockets
3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp
Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin, map lights
Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover, cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage, wet trunk bin
High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,035 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Compass Sp...
 160,401 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Murano S
 148,769 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory