2011 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry glove box Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Convenience Tilt Steering Column Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Black roof rack w/crossbars Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar-tinted front door glass Safety Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Trim Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Power Options Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door

Additional Features Battery Saver Message Centre Front passenger assist handle accessory delay Side intrusion door beams Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription Wheel nut wrench & jack Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Black full grip ergonomic door handles Centrestack w/disassociated display 3.51 final drive ratio Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Driver/front passenger map pockets Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code* Body-colour liftgate garnish Moulded-in-colour register bezels Moulded-in-colour inner door handles Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area Intelligent 4-wheel drive system Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor 2.5L I4 ENGINE 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

