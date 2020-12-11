Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

168,008 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,008KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6353156
  • Stock #: 2368
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D77BKB76236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,008 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Tilt Steering Column
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Black roof rack w/crossbars
Rear Window Defroster
Solar-tinted front door glass
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
4-wheel independent suspension
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
Battery Saver
Message Centre
Front passenger assist handle
accessory delay
Side intrusion door beams
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Centrestack w/disassociated display
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
Body-colour liftgate garnish
Moulded-in-colour register bezels
Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
2.5L I4 ENGINE
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2010 Mazda CX-7 GS
 209,335 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Honda CR-V EX
 211,646 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 163,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory