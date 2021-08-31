Menu
2011 Ford Escape

137,511 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Limited 3.0L V6 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

137,511KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7666933
  • Stock #: 5821
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG4BKB75821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5821
  • Mileage 137,511 KM

Vehicle Description

AM/FM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR BAGS

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

