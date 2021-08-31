2011 Ford Escape

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 5 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7666933

7666933 Stock #: 5821

5821 VIN: 1FMCU9EG4BKB75821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 5821

Mileage 137,511 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.