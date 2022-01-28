Menu
2011 Ford Escape

144,626 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR I4 AUTO

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR I4 AUTO

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188542
  • Stock #: 2802
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D70BKB42316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,626 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service


***GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!***

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611




Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

