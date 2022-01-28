$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
139,710KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191374
- Stock #: P1131
- VIN: 1FMCU9EG1BKA10633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,710 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.51
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear
3
2
Keypad Entry
6
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Center differential: mechanical
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Front air conditioning zones: single
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Cargo cover: hard
Total speakers: 6
Interior accents: chrome
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
4WD type: on demand
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Rear brake diameter: 10.0
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
12V rear
auto on
in floor
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
