2011 Ford Escape

$9,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 8 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8731013

8731013 Stock #: 2966

2966 VIN: 1FMCU9DG5BKB16018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 125,859 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.