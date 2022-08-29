Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

138,900 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 9144685
  2. 9144685
  3. 9144685
  4. 9144685
  5. 9144685
  6. 9144685
  7. 9144685
  8. 9144685
  9. 9144685
  10. 9144685
  11. 9144685
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9144685
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG6BKC00649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $133.99 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2011 Ford Escape XLT
 138,900 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Avala...
 120,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Trave...
 165,800 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory