2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD **** AS IS *****

2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD **** AS IS *****

$2,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9697084

9697084 Stock #: F4YM28

F4YM28 VIN: 1FMCU9D73BKB00383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Battery Saver 4-wheel independent suspension Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Wheel nut wrench & jack 3.51 final drive ratio Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Intelligent 4-wheel drive system 2.5L I4 ENGINE Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Column Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Message Centre Engine Immobilizer glove box Electric rear window defogger Front passenger assist handle accessory delay Rear floor heat ducts Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Rear cargo area light Interior lights off delay Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting White-faced instrument gauges SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Steering wheel w/speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert Centrestack w/disassociated display Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door Driver/front passenger map pockets Moulded-in-colour register bezels Moulded-in-colour inner door handles Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlamps Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Black roof rack w/crossbars Chrome grille w/body-colour lower Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Black full grip ergonomic door handles Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror Solar-tinted front door glass License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code* Body-colour liftgate garnish Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Side intrusion door beams Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Electronic stability control (ESC) 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Black roof rails w/crossbars Belt-Minder w/audio mute MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.