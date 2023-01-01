$2,950+ tax & licensing
204-888-4542
2011 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD **** AS IS *****
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$2,950
- Listing ID: 9697084
- Stock #: F4YM28
- VIN: 1FMCU9D73BKB00383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a project or a part for your Ford Escape? Look no further! Why buy a door, wheel, radio or whatever part you need when you could buy this gem? Ready for immediate delivery.......straight to your doorstep on a tow truck!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
Vehicle Features
