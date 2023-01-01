Menu
2011 Ford Escape

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD **** AS IS *****

2011 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD **** AS IS *****

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9697084
  Stock #: F4YM28
  VIN: 1FMCU9D73BKB00383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a project or a part for your Ford Escape? Look no further! Why buy a door, wheel, radio or whatever part you need when you could buy this gem? Ready for immediate delivery.......straight to your doorstep on a tow truck!

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Wheel nut wrench & jack
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
2.5L I4 ENGINE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Electric rear window defogger
Front passenger assist handle
accessory delay
Rear floor heat ducts
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Centrestack w/disassociated display
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Moulded-in-colour register bezels
Moulded-in-colour inner door handles
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, adjustable head restraints, removable seat cushion
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster, centre stack, front door switch bezels

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Black roof rack w/crossbars
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Black full grip ergonomic door handles
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
Solar-tinted front door glass
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
Body-colour liftgate garnish
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Electronic stability control (ESC)
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags, front passenger sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Black roof rails w/crossbars
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

