2011 Ford Explorer

$15,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 3 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10054308

10054308 Stock #: 3399

3399 VIN: 1FMHK8D85BGA52452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 194,307 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.