2011 Ford Explorer

Safety Hill Descent Control

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Black roof rack Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster

Acoustic laminated windshield glass Convenience Mini spare tire Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Trim Body-colour painted front/rear bumpers

Additional Features Battery Saver

Trailer Sway Control

Auxiliary audio input jack

Black door handles

Coat hooks

Dual chrome exhaust tips

Body-colour spoiler

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

SOS post crash alert system

Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers

LED taillamps

Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Cargo hooks

Black wheel lip mouldings

17" steel wheels

2 speed rear window wiper

1-piece liftgate w/chrome applique

Front/rear embossed scuff plates

Grab handles for outboard passenger seats

2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps

Dual front airbags -inc: front passenger sensing system

Dual front-seat side airbags

Front recovery hooks

3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine

Electric pwr assist steering

Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin

(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area

Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder

Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter panels & liftgate windows

Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row

Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System

Black lower bodyside cladding

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers

175-amp alternator

Bi-halogen projector beam headlamps

Black folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors

Dark Galvano appliques

Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors

Foundry grey painted grille

Manual air conditioning -inc: air filtration system

Pwr windows -inc: driver-side 1-touch down

3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential

Hill hold start assist

1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder

MyFord -inc: analogue fuel/speedometer/tachometer display, 4.2" colour LCD display for odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life, 4.2" colour LCD display in centre-stack

