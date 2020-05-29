2011 Ford Explorer

- Safety
- Hill Descent Control
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Black roof rack
- Comfort
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Acoustic laminated windshield glass
- Convenience
- Suspension
- 4-wheel independent suspension
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trim
- Body-colour painted front/rear bumpers
- Additional Features
- Battery Saver
- Trailer Sway Control
- Auxiliary audio input jack
- Black door handles
- Coat hooks
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- Body-colour spoiler
- 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
- SOS post crash alert system
- Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
- LED taillamps
- Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Cargo hooks
- Black wheel lip mouldings
- 17" steel wheels
- 2 speed rear window wiper
- 1-piece liftgate w/chrome applique
- Front/rear embossed scuff plates
- Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
- 2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
- Dual front airbags -inc: front passenger sensing system
- Dual front-seat side airbags
- Front recovery hooks
- 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
- Electric pwr assist steering
- Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
- (4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area
- Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
- Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter panels & liftgate windows
- Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
- Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
- Black lower bodyside cladding
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
- 175-amp alternator
- Bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
- Black folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors
- Dark Galvano appliques
- Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors
- Foundry grey painted grille
- Manual air conditioning -inc: air filtration system
- Pwr windows -inc: driver-side 1-touch down
- 3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
- Hill hold start assist
- 1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder
- MyFord -inc: analogue fuel/speedometer/tachometer display, 4.2" colour LCD display for odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life, 4.2" colour LCD display in centre-stack
