$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

  1. 5089589
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,300KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089589
  • Stock #: 1969
  • VIN: 1FMHK8B84BGA04377
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

IN STOCK!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Black roof rack
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Acoustic laminated windshield glass
Convenience
  • Mini spare tire
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Trim
  • Body-colour painted front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Auxiliary audio input jack
  • Black door handles
  • Coat hooks
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • Body-colour spoiler
  • 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
  • SOS post crash alert system
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • LED taillamps
  • Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Cargo hooks
  • Black wheel lip mouldings
  • 17" steel wheels
  • 2 speed rear window wiper
  • 1-piece liftgate w/chrome applique
  • Front/rear embossed scuff plates
  • Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
  • 2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
  • Dual front airbags -inc: front passenger sensing system
  • Dual front-seat side airbags
  • Front recovery hooks
  • 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
  • Electric pwr assist steering
  • Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
  • (4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area
  • Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
  • Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter panels & liftgate windows
  • Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
  • Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
  • Black lower bodyside cladding
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
  • 175-amp alternator
  • Bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
  • Black folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors
  • Dark Galvano appliques
  • Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered vanity mirrors
  • Foundry grey painted grille
  • Manual air conditioning -inc: air filtration system
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver-side 1-touch down
  • 3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
  • Hill hold start assist
  • 1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder
  • MyFord -inc: analogue fuel/speedometer/tachometer display, 4.2" colour LCD display for odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life, 4.2" colour LCD display in centre-stack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

