2011 Ford Explorer

218,137 KM

Details

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT FWD

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT FWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

218,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8160085
  • Stock #: 2701
  • VIN: 1FMHK7D81BGA66939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,137 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

