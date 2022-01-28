2011 Ford Explorer

$14,980 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 1 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8160085

8160085 Stock #: 2701

2701 VIN: 1FMHK7D81BGA66939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 218,137 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

