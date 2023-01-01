Menu
2011 Ford F-150

147,486 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

147,486KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10504863
  Stock #: 10757.0
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET7BFC41524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10757.0
  • Mileage 147,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 147,000 Km's on this  Manitoba One Owner F150 with very good service history. No major accidents, Beautifully Equipped Alloy Wheels, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors,  A/C,  Safety Certified,  Drives Great, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Very Competitively Priced at $18,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 38 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

