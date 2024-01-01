$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # R2051B
- Mileage 323,963 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2011 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: Tire pressure monitoring system, Speed control, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month subscription, Single exhaust, Side-impact airbags, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Seatback map pockets, Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, and Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
204-772-2411