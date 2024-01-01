Menu
Come see this 2011 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: Tire pressure monitoring system, Speed control, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month subscription, Single exhaust, Side-impact airbags, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Seatback map pockets, Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, and Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button.

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
323,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXBKE12087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # R2051B
  • Mileage 323,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2011 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.0L/ engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: Tire pressure monitoring system, Speed control, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month subscription, Single exhaust, Side-impact airbags, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Seatback map pockets, Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, and Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

