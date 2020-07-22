2011 Ford F-150

*** SOLD AS-TRADED! *** MECHANIC'S SPECIAL!! *** DO YOUR OWN SAFETY | BUY AT WHOLESALE PRICE!!! *** Goodyear Wrangler DURATRAC Tires......5.0L V8 Engine......Sport-Style Centre Console......Tow Package / Hitch......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode......Step Bars......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Box Liner......Full Power Convenience Package......Power Adjustable Seat......Sliding Rear Window......Rear Defroster......Tinted Windows. Local Manitoba-owned, traded for a newer Ford truck. Being sold as-traded, no passed Manitoba Safety Inspection will be provided. Engine runs well, transmission shifts well, 4x4 works. Body in very good condition for the year, interior excellent shape, very low mileage for the year. Bring a friend or mechanic, or come shake your own tires. Just 150,000 KMS. Comes with owner's manuals. FINANCING AVAILABLE. Get it under wholesale terms for a wholesale price, first come first serve. Only $13,800 now.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Steering
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cupholders: Front
Front stabilizer bar
ashtray
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Lighter element
Radio: AM/FM
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Storage: door pockets
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear spring type: leaf
Front headrests: 2
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Storage: front seatback
Tire type: all terrain
Rear headrests: 2
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
4WD type: part time
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Front brake width: 1.34
Rear brake diameter: 13.7
Rear brake width: 0.79
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
Pickup bed type: styleside
Tailgate: removable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench flip-up seat
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheel locks: spare only
Warnings and reminders: low oil level
Power outlet(s): 12V rear
Side door type: dual rear-hinged access
Cupholders: rear
Side curtain airbags: rear
