2011 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cupholders: Front

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar ashtray Roll Stability Control trailer stability control Lighter element Radio: AM/FM Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Storage: door pockets Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear spring type: leaf Front headrests: 2 Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Storage: front seatback Tire type: all terrain Rear headrests: 2 Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Spare tire size: full-size non-matching 4WD type: part time Door sill trim: scuff plate Front brake width: 1.34 Rear brake diameter: 13.7 Rear brake width: 0.79 Capless fuel filler system Pickup bed light Pickup bed type: styleside Tailgate: removable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench flip-up seat Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Wheel locks: spare only Warnings and reminders: low oil level Power outlet(s): 12V rear Side door type: dual rear-hinged access Cupholders: rear Side curtain airbags: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.